UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 39 Dead In Two Attacks In Eastern DR Congo

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 02:20 PM

At least 39 dead in two attacks in eastern DR Congo

Bunia, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :At least 39 people were killed in two new attacks in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where hundreds have died in massacres since the start of the year, monitors said on Monday.

"At least 20 civilians were killed overnight in the village of Boga and at least 19 in the village of Tchabi," in Irumu territory in Ituri province, the Kivu Security Tracker (KST) group said, as a local civil society leader blamed a notorious militia, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Related Topics

Civil Society Died Congo

Recent Stories

Hamid Mir sent home for an indefinite period

10 minutes ago

Over 3500kg plastic bags confiscated, Rs 3 mln fin ..

11 minutes ago

S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked to Ast ..

11 minutes ago

Ryanair Plane Chose Berlin Airport for Emergency S ..

11 minutes ago

Grade 10 to 12 classes resumed across KP

20 minutes ago

Two-stroke rickshaws, Major pollution contributors ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.