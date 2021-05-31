At least 39 dead in two attacks in eastern DR Congo

Bunia, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :At least 39 people were killed in two new attacks in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where hundreds have died in massacres since the start of the year, monitors said on Monday.

"At least 20 civilians were killed overnight in the village of Boga and at least 19 in the village of Tchabi," in Irumu territory in Ituri province, the Kivu Security Tracker (KST) group said, as a local civil society leader blamed a notorious militia, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).