UrduPoint.com

At Least 39 Killed In Fire At Mexico-US Border Migrant Center

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 05:00 PM

At least 39 killed in fire at Mexico-US border migrant center

Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 39 migrants died in a fire that broke out at an immigration detention center in a Mexican city on the US border, the Mexican government said Tuesday.

The fire broke out shortly before midnight at the National Migration Institute (INM) facility in Ciudad Juarez, prompting the mobilization of firefighters and dozens of ambulances.

An AFP journalist saw forensic personnel remove a dozen bodies from the INM's parking lot, where several other bodies were laid and covered with blankets.

"The National Migration Institute (INM) of the Interior Ministry regrets the deaths -- so far -- of 39 foreign migrants, caused by a fire," an INM statement said.

A rescuer, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said there were about 70 migrants, mostly Venezuelans, at the center.

Numerous migrants have been detained in the center in recent days after local authorities rounded up street vendors, some of whom were foreigners, from the area.

A Venezuelan woman who gave her name as Vinagly stood outside the immigration center, desperate for information about her 27-year-old husband who had been detained there.

"He was taken away in an ambulance," she told AFP, adding that her husband had documents allowing him to remain in Mexico.

"They (immigration officials) don't tell you anything. A family member can die and they don't tell you he's dead," Vinagly said, her voice cracking.

A heavy military and national guard presence blanketed the site early on Tuesday.

- Tougher border restrictions - Ciudad Juarez, which neighbors El Paso, Texas, is one of the border towns where numerous undocumented migrants seeking refuge in the United States remain stranded.

Fed up with the wait, hundreds of them attempted to storm an international bridge on March 13 but were blocked by US agents.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has been hoping to stem the record tide of migrants and asylum seekers undertaking often dangerous journeys organized by human smugglers to get to the United States.

Biden proposed new restrictions on asylum seekers in February, hoping to stifle the rush of migrants to the southern border when Covid-related controls are lifted.

The new rules say migrants who arrive at the border and simply cross into the United States will no longer be eligible for asylum.

Instead, they must first apply for asylum in one of the countries they pass through to get to the US border or apply online via a US government app.

The new measures came as Biden was facing accusations from Republicans of having lost control of the border.

About 200,000 people try to cross the border from Mexico into the United States each month.

Most are from Central and South America and cite poverty and violence back home when requesting asylum.

A recent report by the International Organization for Migration said that, since 2014, some 7,661 migrants have died or disappeared en route to the United States, while 988 perished in accidents or while traveling in subhuman conditions.

Related Topics

Dead Storm Fire Interior Ministry Died Juarez El Paso United States Mexico SITE Turkish Lira February March Border Women Family Media From Government

Recent Stories

â€˜I meant threats politically, and not otherwise, ..

â€˜I meant threats politically, and not otherwise,â€™ says Rana Sanaullah

9 minutes ago
 UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiatio ..

UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiations

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well ..

Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well as constitutional crisis, a r ..

24 minutes ago
 SEDD, Sharjah Civil Defence replace 5544 Gas Cylin ..

SEDD, Sharjah Civil Defence replace 5544 Gas Cylinders

33 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Secretary visits PITB; briefed on ICT ..

Punjab Chief Secretary visits PITB; briefed on ICT initiatives rolled out during ..

48 minutes ago
 House of Wisdomâ€™s popular Ramadaniyat outdoor ba ..

House of Wisdomâ€™s popular Ramadaniyat outdoor bazaar is back for UAE families ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.