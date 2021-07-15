UrduPoint.com
At Least 42 Dead In German Floods: Police

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

At least 42 dead in German floods: police

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The toll from devastating floods in Germany rose to at least 42 on Thursday, police said, with several more people missing as river levels rise.

At least 18 people died in the region around the western town of Ahrweiler alone, local officials reported, with the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia hit hardest by extreme weather afflicting a large swathe of western Europe.

