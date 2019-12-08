UrduPoint.com
At Least 43 Killed In 'horrific' Factory Fire In India's Capital

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

At least 43 killed in 'horrific' factory fire in India's capital

New Delhi, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :At least 43 people were killed Sunday in a devastating fire that ripped through a bag factory in the cramped, congested old quarter of the Indian capital New Delhi, trapping scores of workers who were sleeping inside.

The blaze was the worst in Delhi since 59 movie-goers died in a cinema in 1997, with the city's poor planning and enforcement of building and safety regulations often responsible for such deadly incidents.

Tearful relatives spoke of receiving desperate calls from factory workers from around 5:00am (23:30 GMT) pleading to be freed from the inferno in the dark, poorly lit premises in the commercial hub of Sadar Bazar.

The four-storey building was home to a series of manufacturing units producing items including schools bags and packing materials which only worsened the spread of the fire, officials said. Locals said the factory also made purses.

"Most of the casualties happened because of suffocation," witness Mohammed Khalil told AFP.

