UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 5 Dead In Baghdad Suicide Blasts: Medics, Security

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 01:50 AM

At least 5 dead in Baghdad suicide blasts: medics, security

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :At least five people were killed in twin suicide blasts near a Shiite mosque in southwest Baghdad on Monday, Iraqi security and medical sources said.

Doctors at the capital's Al-Yarmuk hospital gave a casualty toll of five dead and 14 wounded.

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up near Abu al-Fadhel al-Abbas mosque in the Al-Turath district, a police officer told AFP, on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate claim of responsiblity.

Eight people were killed in a suicide bombing at a market in eastern Baghdad on May 9, while two others died in a similar attack in late June, both also targeting Shiites.

Iraq in 2017 declared victory over Islamic State group jihadists after a gruelling months-long campaign to dismantle their self-declared "caliphate".

But sleeper cells of the Sunni extremist group have remained active, attacking civilians and security forces across the Shiite-majority country.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Died Suicide Baghdad May June 2017 Market Mosque

Recent Stories

Couple shot dead over minor issue in Charsadda

2 hours ago

PTI govt taking measures to boost economy: Hamad A ..

2 hours ago

Interior minister, ambassador of Kuwait discuss is ..

2 hours ago

Govt has nothing to do with Daily Mail's story aga ..

3 hours ago

Yemeni Conflicting Sides Agee on New Measures to S ..

2 hours ago

US, Russian Sister Cities to Hold Conference in Li ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.