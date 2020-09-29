At least 5 Iraqi civilians killed in latest anti-US rocket attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Baghdad, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Three Iraqi children and two women from the same family were killed Monday when a rocket targeting Baghdad airport, where US troops are stationed, fell instead on their home, the army said.

The latest in a string of attacks targeting American interests in Iraq, it came after Washington threatened to close its embassy and withdraw its 3,000 troops from the country unless the rockets stop.

Attacks over the past year have caused relatively few casualties, and Monday's incident was notable for the number of civilians killed.

The army said it also wounded two children.