At least 5 killed, 9 injured in flood, landslide near Tehran

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :At least five people died and nine others were injured Thursday in a flood and landslide near Tehran, capital of Iran, the Iranian Student news Agency (ISNA) reported, citing Tehran's Red Crescent Society.

Earlier on the day, Morteza Moradi, deputy of the Red Crescent Society of Tehran Province, told the semi-official Mehr News Agency that 10 teams of Red Crescent rescuers are trying to find missing people.

Following the heavy rains that began on Wednesday night, flash floods and a landslide in the northwestern part of Tehran resulted in heavy damage to Imamzadeh Davood, a religious shrine, reports said.

Flooding and mud accumulation have also hit several parts of Tehran, especially the western and southern parts of the province, the official IRNA reported on Thursday.

All operatives of the Red Crescent of Tehran Province are on full alert, and rescue teams, including rapid response operatives, are working to provide relief to people suffering from floods, Shahin Fathi, managing director of the Red Crescent Society of Tehran Province, told the IRNA.

On Friday, six people died and 12 others were injured in a flash flood in Iran's southern Fars province. Enditem