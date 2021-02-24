UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 50 Inmates Dead In Ecuador Prison Riots

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:20 AM

At least 50 inmates dead in Ecuador prison riots

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 50 inmates died Tuesday and several were injured in riots at three jails in Ecuador, where rival gangs frequently clash in overcrowded prisons.

The national police said on Twitter the death toll stood at "more than 50" prisoners after unrest at facilities in the provinces of Guayas, Azuay and Cotopaxi.

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno, also on Twitter, attributed the riots to "criminal organizations" engaged in "simultaneous acts of violence in several prisons." The authorities, he said, "are acting to retake control." The police did not state whether order had been restored after violence broke out at jails in the port city of Guayaquil in the southwest, and at Cuenca and Latacunga in the Andes.

Thirty-eight of the deaths occurred at the maximum facility section of the Cuenca prison, according to the prosecutor's office.

Police commander Patricio Carrillo reported unrest at several prisons in the South American nation, and said "the situation is critical." Several were hurt in the violence, including two inmates at Guayaquil who sustained serious injuries.

Interior Minister Patricio Pazmino, meanwhile, tweeted that a centralised command post has been set up to respond to what he said was "concerted action by criminal organizations to generate violence in penitentiary centres." In December, riots in Ecuadorian jails sparked by gang rivalry, gangs, left 11 prisoners dead and seven injured.

A 90-day state of emergency in the country's jails was ordered by Moreno last year to try and bring gang activity under control and reduce the violence.

There are some 38,000 prisoners in Ecuador -- a country of 17 million people -- with 1,500 guards to watch over them.

The government's SNAI prisons management body has said a dearth of personnel "hinders immediate response" to prisoner revolts.

Inmate disputes left 51 dead in 2020, according to police.

In order to reduce prisoner numbers amid the coronavirus epidemic, the government commuted the sentences of people convicted of minor offences, reducing overcrowding from 42 percent to 30 percent.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Riots Police Prisoner Twitter Died Latacunga Cuenca Guayaquil Ecuador Turkish Lira December Criminals 2020 Post From Government Sana Industries Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

7 hours ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

8 hours ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

9 hours ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

8 hours ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

8 hours ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.