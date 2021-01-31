At least 500 detained at protests across Russia: monitor

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Police detained more than 500 people during demonstrations across Russia on Sunday calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a monitor said.

The OVD-Info monitor said 519 people had been detained, mainly at demonstrations in the Far East and Siberia, as police in Moscow locked down the centre of the city ahead of a planned protest in the capital.