At Least 500 Detained At Protests Across Russia: Monitor
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 02:40 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Police detained more than 500 people during demonstrations across Russia on Sunday calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a monitor said.
The OVD-Info monitor said 519 people had been detained, mainly at demonstrations in the Far East and Siberia, as police in Moscow locked down the centre of the city ahead of a planned protest in the capital.