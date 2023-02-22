UrduPoint.com

At Least 57 People Trapped In China Mine Collapse: State Media

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

At least 57 people trapped in China mine collapse: state media

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :At least 57 people are missing after a coal mine collapsed in northern China's Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday, state media reported.

The incident occurred in Alxa League in the western part of the region, the state-run outlet CGTN said on Twitter.

State news agency Xinhua said three people had been lifted out of the mine, two of whom showed "no vital signs".

Rescue personnel have been dispatched to the scene, according to Xinhua.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that a collapse had occurred over a "wide area" of a shaft operated by the Xinjing Coal Mining Company.

"A number of working staff and vehicles have been buried," CCTV reported.

Mine safety in China has improved in recent decades, as has media coverage of major incidents, many of which were once overlooked.

But accidents still occur frequently in an industry where safety protocols are often lax, especially at the most rudimentary sites.

Some 40 people were working underground when a gold mine in the northwestern Xinjiang region collapsed in December.

Related Topics

China Twitter Company Vehicles Mongolia December Gold Media Industry

Recent Stories

PTI leaders present themselves to police on first ..

PTI leaders present themselves to police on first day of 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'

16 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

56 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as c ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as conspiracy against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Ministe ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Minister of Defence and Military Vete ..

1 hour ago
 IGP directed to recover â€˜abductedâ€™ family from ..

IGP directed to recover â€˜abductedâ€™ family from Khetran

1 hour ago
 ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of â€˜Ka ..

ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of â€˜Kanz Al Jeelâ€™ award

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.