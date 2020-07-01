At least 59 killed in two days of Ethiopia protests: AFP tally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Addis Ababa, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :At least 59 people have been killed in two days of protests and ethnic violence in Ethiopia since the murder of a prominent ethnic Oromo singer, according to an AFP tally of figures from a regional official and an opposition party.

Getachew Balcha, spokesman for the Oromia region, said the state had "recorded around 50 deaths" on Tuesday, while the opposition Oromo Federalist Congress said nine people died in violence Wednesday in the town of Ambo, west of the capital.