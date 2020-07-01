UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 59 Killed In Two Days Of Ethiopia Protests: AFP Tally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:20 PM

At least 59 killed in two days of Ethiopia protests: AFP tally

Addis Ababa, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :At least 59 people have been killed in two days of protests and ethnic violence in Ethiopia since the murder of a prominent ethnic Oromo singer, according to an AFP tally of figures from a regional official and an opposition party.

Getachew Balcha, spokesman for the Oromia region, said the state had "recorded around 50 deaths" on Tuesday, while the opposition Oromo Federalist Congress said nine people died in violence Wednesday in the town of Ambo, west of the capital.

Related Topics

Murder Died Ethiopia Congress From Opposition

Recent Stories

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

10 minutes ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

25 minutes ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

40 minutes ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

55 minutes ago

UAE Government keen to create AI infrastructure: O ..

1 hour ago

Wellbeing Academy explores the role of government ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.