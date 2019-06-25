UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 6 Killed, 45 Injured In Bus Mishap In Eastern India

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:00 PM

At least 6 killed, 45 injured in bus mishap in eastern India

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :At least six persons were killed and 45 others injured in India's eastern state of Jharkhand on Tuesday when a bus carrying them fell into a gorge, a police official said. The accident took place in Jharkhand's Garhwa district at around 3:30 a.m. (local time).

The bus was heading to Garhwa from Ambikapur district of the neighboring state Chhattisgarh. Speaking to Xinhua over phone, Garhwa Deputy Commissioner Harsh Mangla said that relief and rescue work had completed, and those injured had been admitted in a local hospital while some who received severe injuries were rushed to another hospital.

"Some of the passengers who had received minor injuries were given medical aid and they have willingly headed towards their respective destinations. Around five-six persons who were seriously injured were referred to a government hospital in state capital Ranchi, while the rest were still being treated in a local hospital," he added.

Mangla also confirmed that there was no possibility of rising in the death toll. The bus accident occurred within a week of a similar accident that took place in the Kullu district of northern hilly state Himachal Pradesh in which nearly 43 people were killed.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Police Ranchi From Government

Recent Stories

The survival of the children of Al-Shifa Trust is ..

13 minutes ago

Emirates refreshing its summer - brings summertime ..

29 minutes ago

1 hour ago

FNC, Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly sign MoU

1 hour ago

SBP bans sale of Rs40,000 prize bonds

1 hour ago

Dubai CommerCity participates in SIL Barcelona Exp ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.