At least 6 killed, 45 injured in bus mishap in eastern India

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :At least six persons were killed and 45 others injured in India's eastern state of Jharkhand on Tuesday when a bus carrying them fell into a gorge, a police official said. The accident took place in Jharkhand's Garhwa district at around 3:30 a.m. (local time).

The bus was heading to Garhwa from Ambikapur district of the neighboring state Chhattisgarh. Speaking to Xinhua over phone, Garhwa Deputy Commissioner Harsh Mangla said that relief and rescue work had completed, and those injured had been admitted in a local hospital while some who received severe injuries were rushed to another hospital.

"Some of the passengers who had received minor injuries were given medical aid and they have willingly headed towards their respective destinations. Around five-six persons who were seriously injured were referred to a government hospital in state capital Ranchi, while the rest were still being treated in a local hospital," he added.

Mangla also confirmed that there was no possibility of rising in the death toll. The bus accident occurred within a week of a similar accident that took place in the Kullu district of northern hilly state Himachal Pradesh in which nearly 43 people were killed.