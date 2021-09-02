At least 7 dead in New York City after flash floods: police

New York, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :At least seven people died in New York City on Wednesday night as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall swept through the area, police sources told AFP.

New York state governor Kathy Hochul and city mayor Bill de Blasio have declared a state of emergency as the remnants of Storm Ida caused massive flooding in America's financial and cultural capital.