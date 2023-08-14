COLOMBO. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :At least seven people were hospitalized after a privately owned bus and a lorry collided in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

Police spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa said the collision happened near Bullers Junction in the Bambalapitiya Police Division.

He said the bus was traveling to Kataragama (256 km from Colombo) and overturned on the road after colliding with the lorry.

The spokesperson said at least 15 passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Two women and five men, who were in the bus, were injured and have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

He said initial investigations have revealed that the bus driver had ignored traffic lights.