Open Menu

At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Missing After Landslide In Georgia

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 04:30 PM

At least 7 killed, dozens missing after landslide in Georgia

Tbilisi, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :At least seven people have been killed and more than 30 others are missing after a landslide in the western Georgian region of Racha, Georgia's prime minister said on Friday.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that rescuers were on the scene and that he had called in the army to help with search efforts.

"Unfortunately, seven bodies have been found so far. It is a very difficult situation... they are looking for more than 30, but let's wait for the results," he said.

The interior ministry said in an earlier post that 140 people had been evacuated. Two helicopters and rescue dogs were involved in the search efforts.

Images showed rescue workers picking through debris partially buried by the moved earth.

Teams worked with their hands and with excavators to shift the soil.

The landslide took place on Thursday in Shovi, a small resort area in Georgia's mountainous northwest famed for its vast forests and natural springs.

Merab Gaprindashvili, a geologist from Georgia's National Environmental Agency, said Thursday's landslide was caused by a combination of factors and was unlikely to happen again.

"In particular, there are two glaciers in the headwaters of the river, which are intensively melting. This was accompanied by heavy rainfall," he said in a televised interview.

Heavy rains and flooding are not uncommon in Georgia, where steep slopes pose a risk of landslides.

In 2008 six people were killed by a landslide in the southern Black Sea region of Adjara.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Interior Ministry Springs Georgia Post From Rains

Recent Stories

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release f ..

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release from Adiala jail

12 minutes ago
 Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

36 minutes ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

50 minutes ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

51 minutes ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

51 minutes ago
 IHC sets aside trial court's verdict in Thoshakhan ..

IHC sets aside trial court's verdict in Thoshakhana maintainbility case against ..

1 hour ago
IRENA publishes report on establishing circular st ..

IRENA publishes report on establishing circular steel sector during G20 minister ..

2 hours ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releas ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releasing PCGA cotton data for Augus ..

3 hours ago
 NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Tru ..

NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Trust Scandal

4 hours ago
 Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Globa ..

Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Global Media Congress: Chinese Envo ..

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd ..

Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd &#039;Ambassadors for Nature&# ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on ..

Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous