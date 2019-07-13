At least 7 killed in bomb, gun attack on Somalia hotel: official

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :At least seven people were killed on Friday in a suicide bomb and gun attack on a hotel in southern Somalia, a security official said.

"We have confirmed the death of seven people including a former local administration minister and a lawmaker," said Abdi Dhuhul, a security official.

"The toll may increase since the attack is not over yet."Authorities said a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into the popular Medina hotel in the southern town of Kismayo before several heavily armed gunmen forced their way inside, shooting as they went.