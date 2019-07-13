UrduPoint.com
At Least 7 Killed In Bomb, Gun Attack On Somalia Hotel: Official

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

At least 7 killed in bomb, gun attack on Somalia hotel: official

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :At least seven people were killed on Friday in a suicide bomb and gun attack on a hotel in southern Somalia, a security official said.

"We have confirmed the death of seven people including a former local administration minister and a lawmaker," said Abdi Dhuhul, a security official.

"The toll may increase since the attack is not over yet."Authorities said a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into the popular Medina hotel in the southern town of Kismayo before several heavily armed gunmen forced their way inside, shooting as they went.

Your Thoughts and Comments

