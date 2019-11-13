At least 7 killed in Kabul car bomb blast: interior ministry

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :At least seven people were killed and seven wounded when a car bomb detonated during Kabul's busy morning rush hour Wednesday, an interior ministry spokesman said.

The spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, said the bomb had gone off in a neighbourhood which is near the interior ministry and north of Kabul airport.

He said the dead were all civilians. "This is the initial information, more details later," he added.