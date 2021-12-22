At least 70 missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine: rescue team

(@FahadShabbir)

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :At least 70 people were missing and one confirmed dead on Wednesday following a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, a member of the rescue team told AFP.

"About 70-100 people are missing in a landslide that happened around 4:00am" at Hpakant mine in Kachin state, said rescue team member Ko Ny.