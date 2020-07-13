(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :At least 75 suspects were detained for selling drugs in a massive anti-narcotics operation in Turkey's largest city Istanbul, the state-run Anadolu agency reported Monday.

The Istanbul Police Department Anti-Narcotics Department launched a simultaneous operation to capture the suspects in 62 locations across the city, Anadolu said.

Various guns and several types of drugs were seized in the raids backed by at least 400 police officers, it added.

At the end of June, Turkish police launched one of the most comprehensive operations in the history of the country against drug dealers in 11 provinces, detaining at least 67 suspects.