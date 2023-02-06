UrduPoint.com

At Least 76 Killed, 440 Injured As 7.4-magnitude Quake Hits Türkiye

Published February 06, 2023

ISTANBUL,Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 76 people were killed and 440 others injured after a strong earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, according to the country's disaster agency.

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaras.

The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).

It was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that struck southeastern Gaziantep province.

A third earthquake with a 6.

5 magnitude also hit Gaziantep.

According to initial information, 76 lost their lives in Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, and Malatya provinces and 440 others were injured in Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis provinces.

The initial earthquake was also felt in other southeastern provinces including Diyarbakir and neighboring countries including Lebanon and Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took to Twitter to convey get well wishes to citizens affected by the earthquake.

