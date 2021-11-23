UrduPoint.com

At Least Eight Bodies Found After Brazil Police Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 02:10 AM

At least eight bodies found after Brazil police raid

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Residents of a Brazilian slum found at least eight bodies Monday in a mangrove swamp on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro after an "intense" shootout during a police operation, authorities said.

Rio de Janeiro state police said officers were investigating the grisly scene alongside forensics experts in the poor favela neighborhood of Salgueiro, around 35 kilometers (20 miles) northeast of the iconic beach city.

"The bodies were all thrown in the mangrove swamp. They had signs of torture, people tossed one on top of the other. It has all the signs of a massacre," a witness told Globo tv.

The network showed rolling images of unidentified cadavers draped in white sheets at the edge of the swamp, part of the municipality of Sao Goncalo.

State police said clashes first erupted in the area Saturday, when a police sergeant on patrol was killed in an attack.

Rio's Police Special Operations Battalion, or BOPE, then raided the area Sunday.

Rights groups regularly accuse the elite force of indiscriminate killing and excessive violence in its hard-hitting operations against drug gangs in the favelas.

"The BOPE executed an operation in Salgueiro Sunday after receiving information that one of the individuals involved in Saturday's attack was believed to be wounded and hiding in the area," police said.

"The team came under attack near a mangrove swamp, leading to an intense confrontation." Police said they seized two pistols, ammunition, more than 800 bricks of marijuana and more than 3,000 packets of a substance resembling crack cocaine in the raid.

It was the 58th shooting incident with three or more victims so far this year in Rio state, said rights group Fogo Cruzado, which monitors violence in the state.

Of those, 43 were during police operations, it said.

In May, a bloody raid targeting alleged drug traffickers in the favela of Jacarezinho left 28 people dead, some reportedly killed in cold blood.

The incident, which drew international condemnation, was the deadliest police operation in Rio history.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Condemnation Poor Jacarezinho Salgueiro Rio De Janeiro May Sunday TV All Top Blood

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Devel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development&#039;s Executive Commit ..

2 hours ago
 Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections ..

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

2 hours ago
 Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Gov ..

Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Government's Gender Equality Priz ..

2 hours ago
 Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadl ..

Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Inciden ..

2 hours ago
 SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to g ..

SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to get delay in cases

2 hours ago
 Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal ..

Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal to Help Resolve Crisis - Mosc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.