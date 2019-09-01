UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Five Dead, 21 Casualties In Texas Shooting: Police

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 09:00 AM

At least five dead, 21 casualties in Texas shooting: police

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :At least five people have been killed in a mass shooting that left 21 victims, police in the US state of Texas said.

"We have at least 21 victims, 21 shooting victims and at least five deceased at this point in time," a public affairs officer for Odessa police told reporters.

Midland Mayor Jerry Morales told Fox news that three police officers were among those shot, but they were expected to survive.

Related Topics

Police Odessa

Recent Stories

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

9 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

9 hours ago

Lampard takes social media to task after Zouma abu ..

9 hours ago

Canadian teen Andreescu to face Townsend in US Ope ..

9 hours ago

Football: French Ligue 1 results

9 hours ago

Swansea go top of Championship with late win over ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.