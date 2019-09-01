At least five dead, 21 casualties in Texas shooting: police

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :At least five people have been killed in a mass shooting that left 21 victims, police in the US state of Texas said.

"We have at least 21 victims, 21 shooting victims and at least five deceased at this point in time," a public affairs officer for Odessa police told reporters.

Midland Mayor Jerry Morales told Fox news that three police officers were among those shot, but they were expected to survive.