At Least Five Dead In 100-car Pileup On Icy Texas Freeway

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

At least five dead in 100-car pileup on icy Texas freeway

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :At least five people were killed and dozens more injured Thursday when about 100 cars crashed in a pileup on an icy freeway in Texas, authorities and a witness said.

The incident unfolded on a busy interstate road north of downtown Fort Worth, authorities said, when approximately 100 vehicles smashed into each other.

Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Michael Drivdahl told a news conference the crash was likely caused by icy conditions.

Drivdahl said five people had died and 36 people were taken to local hospitals.

He warned the toll could rise as rescue workers were still going through vehicles.

Jason McLaughlin, a professional storm chaser, posted a video on Twitter he'd filmed at the scene showing dozens of mangled cars and trucks.

He wrote that "100+" vehicles were involved.

"It's still chaos," McLaughlin told The Weather Channel.

"It looks like a couple of vehicles lost control and when that happened, everything just piled up behind them."The National Weather Service warned of continued freezing rain and sleet in the area, making for ongoing treacherous driving conditions.

