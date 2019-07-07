UrduPoint.com
At Least Five Dead In Blast In Afghan City: Officials

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 12:20 PM

At least five dead in blast in Afghan city: officials

Ghazni, Afghanistan, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :A car bomb in eastern Afghanistan killed at least five people and wounded scores more Sunday, Afghan officials said, in a blast that came amid ongoing peace talks in Qatar.

Sunday's suicide attack hit the eastern city of Ghazni and targeted an intelligence unit, Ghazni provincial governor spokesman Aref Noori told AFP.

He put the death toll at six, including two military personnel and four civilians.

Baz Mohammad Hemmat, the head of a Ghazni private hospital, said five were dead and 70 others wounded.

