At least five injured in building collapse in southern France

PARIS, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :An apartment building collapsed on Saturday night in the southern French city of Marseille, injuring at least five people, news channel BFMTV reported, citing local authorities.

"There are strong suspicions that an explosion caused the collapse, but we must remain very cautious about the causes at this stage," said Christophe Mirmand, prefect of the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region of which Marseille is the capital, adding that gas could be "a possible option."A rescue operation is underway.