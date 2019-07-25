UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Five Killed As Three Blasts Rock Kabul: Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:30 AM

At least five killed as three blasts rock Kabul: official

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :At least five people were killed Thursday in a suicide bombing in Kabul, an official said, while two other blasts were reported in the Afghan capital.

The first blast came around 8:10 am (03:40 GMT) when a suicide bomber riding a bike hit a bus in eastern Kabul, according to interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

Rahimi said two other blasts had occurred, including a car bomb, also in eastern Kabul.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Car Suicide

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 July 2019

17 minutes ago

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

11 hours ago

733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through al ..

11 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

11 hours ago

WeWork to launch first UAE location in early 2020 ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.