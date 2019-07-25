At Least Five Killed As Three Blasts Rock Kabul: Official
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:30 AM
Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :At least five people were killed Thursday in a suicide bombing in Kabul, an official said, while two other blasts were reported in the Afghan capital.
The first blast came around 8:10 am (03:40 GMT) when a suicide bomber riding a bike hit a bus in eastern Kabul, according to interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.
Rahimi said two other blasts had occurred, including a car bomb, also in eastern Kabul.