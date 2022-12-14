UrduPoint.com

At Least Four Dead, Dozens Rescued In Channel Small Boat Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 05:50 PM

At least four dead, dozens rescued in Channel small boat incident

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :At least four people died when a small boat apparently packed with migrants capsized in freezing temperatures in the Channel overnight, the UK government said on Wednesday.

Dozens of others were plucked from the waters of one of the world's busiest shipping lanes in a large-scale rescue operation involving UK and French emergency services.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called it a "tragic loss of human life", just as he tries to tighten rules to prevent record numbers of migrants from attempting the crossing.

British media said earlier that 43 people were rescued, including more than 30 who had fallen overboard, with fears the death toll will rise.

Migrants have been intercepted regularly in the Channel in recent years, using small boats ill-suited for trips on the open sea.

At least 27 people drowned while attempting to cross the Channel in a dinghy on November 24 last year.

The International Organization for Migration estimates that 205 migrants have been recorded as missing in the Channel since 2014.

Nikolai Posner, from the Utopia 56 group helping migrants in northern France, said they received a voice message and location notification from a boat in distress at 2:53 am local time (0153 GMT).

"We forwarded it to the French and British coastguard by phone. At 3:40 am (0240 GMT), the French coastguard told us the British were handling it," he told AFP.

"The location that was sent to us was in French waters. At 2:59 am the person who contacted us was no longer receiving messages on WhatsApp."Posner, however, said he could not be sure if the message originated from the same small boat.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World France Died Same United Kingdom November Media From Government WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

48 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

1 hour ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

1 hour ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

4 hours ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.