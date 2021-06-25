UrduPoint.com
At Least Four Dead In Florida Building Collapse: Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

At least four dead in Florida building collapse: mayor

Surfside, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :At least four people are now known to have died in the collapse of a Florida apartment block, the county's mayor said as search operations entered a second day.

"Tragically, I woke up to learn that three bodies had been pulled from the rubble last night," Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on ABC's "Good Morning America.""It does bring our count to four, of those who have lost their lives in this tragedy."

