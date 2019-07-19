UrduPoint.com
At Least Four Killed In Blast Near Kabul University

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

At least four killed in blast near Kabul University

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :At least four people have been killed and several wounded after a bomb detonated near a university in Kabul Friday, officials said, the latest violence to hit the war-torn Afghan capital.

The explosion took place near the southern entrance to Kabul University, an official with the interior ministry's media office told AFP.

"4 people have been martyred (killed), & 16 more wounded, as a result of today's explosion in Kabul," tweeted health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar, adding that all the injured had been taken to hospital.

The interior ministry official confirmed the toll of four dead but gave a lower wounded toll of four.

He said the blast had been caused by a sticky bomb, a common threat in Kabul where criminals and insurgents often slap explosives under vehicles.

The heavily militarised Afghan capital remains one of the highest-profile targets for both the Taliban and the so-called Islamic State group, with both regularly launching devastating attacks that often kill and maim civilians.

