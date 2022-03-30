UrduPoint.com

At Least Nine Dead In Airstrike In Ukraine's Mykolaiv

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 12:10 AM

At least nine dead in airstrike in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :At least nine people were killed and 28 injured in a Russian missile strike on a regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, prosecutors said Tuesday.

"Russia's defence forces carried out a missile strike on the building of Mykolaiv state administration," the prosecutor general's office said on messaging app Telegram, citing investigators.

"According to information currently available, nine people have been killed and 28 have been injured," the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor general's office also said in their statement on Telegram that police and rescuers were working at the scene.

In a video address to the Danish parliament earlier Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack and reported seven people died with 22 wounded.

"The residents of Mykolaiv posed no threat to Russia. And despite all this, like all Ukrainians, they became the targets of Russian troops," Zelensky said.

After a lull in the fighting that lasted several days, the attack on Tuesday morning surprised this city, which is home to half a million people in peacetime.

Mykolaiv stands on the road to Odessa, Ukraine's largest port in the south.

The front line in the region has recently shifted southeast to Mykolaiv, which is located near Kherson, the only major Ukrainian city that Russia claims to have taken under full control since the war started over a month ago.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Ukraine Russia Parliament Road Died Kherson Odessa All Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: As ..

Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: Asad Umar

25 minutes ago
 US Court Rejects Russian Businessman Deripaska's B ..

US Court Rejects Russian Businessman Deripaska's Bid to Lift Sanctions - Filing

25 minutes ago
 Samson leads Royals to big IPL win over Hyderabad

Samson leads Royals to big IPL win over Hyderabad

25 minutes ago
 Top EU Diplomat Says Not Everyone Shares Bloc View ..

Top EU Diplomat Says Not Everyone Shares Bloc View on Conflict in Ukraine

25 minutes ago
 Depleted Australia stun Pakistan in opening ODI

Depleted Australia stun Pakistan in opening ODI

25 minutes ago
 Rising Inflation Leading Worry for Over 60% of Ame ..

Rising Inflation Leading Worry for Over 60% of Americans in March - Poll

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.