At least one confirmed dead in storm-hit Bahamas

Port Saint Lucie, United States, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Hurricane Dorian is confirmed to have killed at least one person in the Abacos islands, Bahamas officials said Monday as they announced the start of rescue operations in the storm-ravaged zone.

"The government of the Bahamas has confirmed one death in the Abacos and continues to gather information, as rescue efforts commence in parts where it is safe," said a statement from the tourism and aviation ministry.

The Abaco islands on Sunday received the full brunt of Dorian, which was continuing Monday to batter Grand Bahama further to the west of the Caribbean archipelago.