UrduPoint.com

At Least One Dead As Two Quakes Hit Iran

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 08:20 PM

At least one dead as two quakes hit Iran

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Two strong earthquakes struck southern Iran within an hour on Sunday, killing at least one person and sparking scenes of panic, official sources said.

The 6.4 and 6.3 magnitude earthquakes hit at 15 kilometres (9.3 miles)in Hormozgan province, the Iranian seismological centre said.

A 22-year-old man was killed by a falling electricity pole, Iranian Red Crescent chief Mehdi Valipour told state television.

He said several teams have been deployed to assess the damage.

The public broadcaster aired live footage from the area showing trucks stopped on the road, having been shaken by the tremor.

Walls of buildings cracked in the southern port city Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province, local governor Azizollah Konari told journalists.

"The earthquakes lasted a long time and frightened people," state television said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the tremors at magnitudes of 6 and 6.3.

Situated on the edge of several tectonic plates and crossing various fault lines, Iran is an area of strong seismic activity.

Iran's deadliest quake was a 7.4-magnitude tremor that struck in 1990 killing 40,000 people in the north of the country.

Related Topics

Governor Electricity Iran Road Man United States Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

T20 World- Cup final: Williamson through his fifty ..

T20 World- Cup final: Williamson through his fifty tries to keep Kiwis on track

6 minutes ago
 Tawazun and Airbus to expand their partnership wit ..

Tawazun and Airbus to expand their partnership with potential establishment of a ..

7 minutes ago
 Tawazun signs LoI to purchase 100 VRT helicopters ..

Tawazun signs LoI to purchase 100 VRT helicopters from Aeroter

7 minutes ago
 EDGE unveils new additions to its portfolio of Rec ..

EDGE unveils new additions to its portfolio of Reconnaissance and Combat Unmanne ..

37 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Minister of the Armed F ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Minister of the Armed Forces of the French Republic

37 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Exte ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of External Affairs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.