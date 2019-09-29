UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least One Dead In Greek Migrant Camp Blaze

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 09:00 PM

At least one dead in Greek migrant camp blaze

Moria, Greece, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :At least one migrant died on Sunday after a fire broke out in Moria, the over-crowded refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, police said.

Police were firing tear gas to control crowds who started rioting after the fire ignited inside the camp, according to local media reports.

"Seven to eight containers are burning inside the camp," Kostas Mountzouris, head of the administrative district of Northern Aegean told Skai Radio.

The camp, where migrants are often housed in cargo containers converted into shelters, hosts around 13,000 people, while its facilities are for 3,000 people.

According to Greek media, an evacuation was under way.

The camp has became like a small town with UN refugee agency tents for around 8,000 people sprawling into the olive fields of nearby Moria village.

Greece is hosting some 70,000 mostly Syrian refugees and migrants who have fled their countries since 2015, and crossed over from neighbouring Turkey.

Under an agreement reached with the European Union in 2016, Turkey has made greater efforts to limit departures towards the five Greek islands closest to its shores.

But the number of arrivals has been steadily climbing in recent months causing a dangerous burden in the camps of the islands that are in the forefront of the migrant influx.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police United Nations Syria Turkey European Union Died Gas Sunday 2016 2015 Media From Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

National Election Committee activates access cards ..

18 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori conducts Osteology aboard ISS

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to attend Chirac memorial servi ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation donates school supplies in Qala ..

1 hour ago

Community Development Authority holds workshop on ..

1 hour ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 Fede ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.