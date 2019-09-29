At least one dead in Greek migrant camp blaze

(@FahadShabbir)

Moria, Greece, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :At least one migrant died on Sunday after a fire broke out in Moria, the over-crowded refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, police said.

Police were firing tear gas to control crowds who started rioting after the fire ignited inside the camp, according to local media reports.

"Seven to eight containers are burning inside the camp," Kostas Mountzouris, head of the administrative district of Northern Aegean told Skai Radio.

The camp, where migrants are often housed in cargo containers converted into shelters, hosts around 13,000 people, while its facilities are for 3,000 people.

According to Greek media, an evacuation was under way.

The camp has became like a small town with UN refugee agency tents for around 8,000 people sprawling into the olive fields of nearby Moria village.

Greece is hosting some 70,000 mostly Syrian refugees and migrants who have fled their countries since 2015, and crossed over from neighbouring Turkey.

Under an agreement reached with the European Union in 2016, Turkey has made greater efforts to limit departures towards the five Greek islands closest to its shores.

But the number of arrivals has been steadily climbing in recent months causing a dangerous burden in the camps of the islands that are in the forefront of the migrant influx.