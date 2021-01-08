UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least One Dead In Morocco After Heavy Rains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

At least one dead in Morocco after heavy rains

Rabat, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Torrential rain in Morocco this week after a period of drought has caused at least one death in its economic capital Casablanca, as bad weather remains forecast for the coming days.

Authorities said one person was killed and four injured after the roof of a structure in the old city of Casablanca caved in on Thursday evening.

A dilapidated house occupied by squatters has also collapsed in another part of the city, authorities said. Two people were rescued while the search operations continued.

Between Monday and Friday, precipitation levels in Casablanca rose from 35 millimetres to 100 millimetres, according to the meteorological department.

Authorities urged motorists to limit their movements due to storms expected until the end of the week, with wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour forecast along with rain and hail, and snow at high altitude.

The weather disrupted trains in the greater Casablanca region in recent days, and some neighbourhoods saw flooding after the sewage system reached maximum capacity, management company Lydec said.

Moroccan media and social media users have criticised Casablanca's dilapidated water drainage systems and what they say is authorities' lack of action.

Yet the country has also welcomed the rain after a period of drought that has hurt its crucial agricultural sector, which accounts for 14 percent of the country's GDP.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Snow Water Social Media Drought Company Casablanca Hail Morocco Media From

Recent Stories

Trump to skip Biden inauguration after presidency ..

17 minutes ago

Olympic silver medallist Manyonga suspended for do ..

17 minutes ago

Mutated Coronavirus Spreading Across Slovakia - He ..

17 minutes ago

In vaccine-sceptic France, some medics also hesita ..

17 minutes ago

Swati for exponential growth in the country's frei ..

17 minutes ago

Increase in retirement age to save Rs.140 billion ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.