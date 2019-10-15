UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least One Killed In Brazil Residential Building Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

At least one killed in Brazil residential building collapse

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :At least one person was killed when a seven-story residential building collapsed in Brazil on Tuesday, an official said, as rescuers searched through the rubble for survivors.

Three people were pulled alive from the wreckage of the building in Fortaleza, the capital of the northeastern Ceara state, after it imploded, sending thick clouds of dust into the air, cell phone footage broadcast by Globo tv showed.

Vehicles parked in the streets around the scene were covered in dust.

It was not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse at around 10:30 am (1330 GMT) when most people would have been at work.

"There could have been 10 to 15 people inside the building at the moment it collapsed, but these numbers are totally speculative," Lieutenant Romario Fernandes, a spokesman for the state fire brigade and civil defense, told Globo TV.

Rescuers wearing bright orange clothing scrambled over the rubble as they searched for more survivors.

Ambulances were at the scene.

Building collapses in Brazil tend to happen in poor neighborhoods, known as favelas, where illegal construction is rampant.

But TV footage shows the tower in Fortaleza appears to be in an upper middle-class area near the city center, which is populated by many modern-looking buildings.

Related Topics

Fire Poor Orange Fortaleza Brazil TV From

Recent Stories

The Carlyle Group completes acquisition of shareho ..

31 minutes ago

ADNOC and Gazprom Neft Sign Strategic Framework Ag ..

31 minutes ago

Russian President departs UAE

46 minutes ago

UAE is a key player in the global food security ec ..

46 minutes ago

UN Welcomes Pakistan Premier's Effort to Mediate B ..

7 minutes ago

Balochistan Wheels announces 14-day lay-off

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.