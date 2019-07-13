UrduPoint.com
At Least Seven Dead In Somalia Hotel Attack

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

At least seven dead in Somalia hotel attack

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :At least seven people were killed on Friday in a suicide bomb and gun attack claimed by Al-Shabaab militants on a hotel in southern Somalia, a security official said.

Authorities said a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into the popular Medina hotel in the southern port town of Kismayo before several heavily armed gunmen forced their way inside, shooting as they went.

"We have confirmed the death of seven people including a former local administration minister and a lawmaker," said Abdi Dhuhul, a security official. "The toll may increase since the attack is not over yet." Witnesses said among those killed were a well-known social media activist, her husband and a local journalist.

"The blast rocked the popular Medina hotel formerly known as Cascasey which is located in downtown Kismayo," said security official Abdiweli Mohamed.

"Several gunmen entered and started shooting but the security forces responded quickly and engaged in a gunfight with the terrorists inside the building," he added.

"The blast was very big," said witness Hussein Muktar.

"There is chaos inside, I saw several dead bodies carried from the scene and people are fleeing from the nearby buildings," Muktar said.

"The relatives of local journalist Mohamed Sahal confirmed his death and I'm getting that social media activist Hodan Naleyeh and her husband also died in the blast," another witness, Ahmed Farhan, said.

The Somali journalists' union SJS confirmed the reporters' deaths. "It is a very sad day for Somalian journalists," the union's secretary-general Ahmed Mumin said in a statement.

Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

