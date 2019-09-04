At least seven killed in Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian: PM

Nassau, Bahamas, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :At least seven people have been killed in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Tuesday, after the storm delivered a devastating blow to the islands.

Minnis said an additional two individuals had died, saying "that would take the number of deaths to seven.""We can expect more deaths to be recorded," he added.