At Least Six Dead In California Shooting: Sacramento Police

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 07:30 PM

At least six dead in California shooting: Sacramento police

San Francisco, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :At least six people were killed and nine more wounded in a shooting in the California state capital of Sacramento early Sunday, police said.

"Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased," Sacramento police said in a statement on Twitter.

In an earlier tweet at just after 4.00 am (1100 GMT) they had called for people to avoid the area "as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active." A video posted online showed people scuffling in the street, then starting to run as gunfire can be heard.

AFP could not verify the footage.

The shooting occurred in the downtown area, which has many bars and restaurants.

Police provided few other details.

It is the latest mass casualty shooting in the United States, where firearms are used in approximately 40,000 deaths a year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.

Lax gun laws and the right to bear arms have repeatedly stymied attempts to clamp down on the number of weapons in circulation, despite greater controls being favored by the majority of Americans.

