UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Six Dead In Fierce India-Pakistan Clash

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

At least six dead in fierce India-Pakistan clash

Srinagar, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Indian and Pakistani forces on Friday waged their biggest artillery battle in several months on their disputed Kashmir frontier, leaving at least six dead and many wounded, officials said.

Five clashes -- involving shelling and gunfire -- were reported along the 740-kilometre (460-mile) long unofficial border that has separated the nuclear-armed rivals for the past seven decades.

The new peak in tensions came only five days after three Indian troops and three militants were killed in an exchange along the so-called Line of Control (LoC).

After Friday's battle, India's military accused Pakistan of an "unprovoked" violation of a two-decades-old ceasefire that is habitually breached several times a week.

"Pakistan used mortars and other weapons" and "deliberately targeted civilian areas", said an Indian army statement.

Three Indian soldiers were killed and three wounded in the Keran sector of the frontier.

Kashmir police said three civilians were killed and at least three suffered serious injuries, with one man losing both legs.

Inhabitants of several villages were moved away because of the fighting.

Indian troops "retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to the Pakistan army's infrastructure and casualties," added the military statement.

Pakistani officials said there were casualties on its side of the LoC, but did not immediately give figures.

The two sides regularly stage artillery duels across the LoC, and invariably blame each other for the clashes.

Kashmir has been divided between the two countries since their angry separation in 1947. It has been a cause of two of their three wars since then.

Both countries claim the whole of the Himalayan region, where India is also fighting an insurgency that has left tens of thousands dead since 1989.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Dead Militants Army Police Exchange Man Border

Recent Stories

CTD arrests two most wanted terrorists in Karachi

15 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PHC CJ ..

32 minutes ago

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

43 minutes ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

53 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr Muhammad Sadiq at UVAS

53 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.