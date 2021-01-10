At Least Six DR Congo Park Rangers Killed In Attack
Sun 10th January 2021
Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :At least six rangers in DR Congo's Virunga national park were killed Sunday in an attack which officials blamed on a militia group.
"Mai-Mai (militia) carried out an ambush at Nyamitwitwi. The provisional toll is six park rangers killed along with two mai-mai," local government delegate Alphonse Kambale told AFP, the tally confirmed by provincial lawmaker Elie Nzaghani.