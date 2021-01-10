UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Six DR Congo Park Rangers Killed In Attack

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

At least six DR Congo park rangers killed in attack

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :At least six rangers in DR Congo's Virunga national park were killed Sunday in an attack which officials blamed on a militia group.

"Mai-Mai (militia) carried out an ambush at Nyamitwitwi. The provisional toll is six park rangers killed along with two mai-mai," local government delegate Alphonse Kambale told AFP, the tally confirmed by provincial lawmaker Elie Nzaghani.

Related Topics

Attack Rangers Congo Sunday Government

Recent Stories

MOHAP provides over 1 million doses of COVID-19 va ..

25 minutes ago

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

1 hour ago

DIP’s 7th energised DEWA substation increases po ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi University students win EGA grant to bui ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

2 hours ago

Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah shines light on beau ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.