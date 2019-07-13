UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Six Injured As Quake Rocks Southern Philippines

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

At least six injured as quake rocks southern Philippines

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :At least six people were injured and some buildings damaged on Saturday when an earthquake sent terrified residents of the southern Philippines fleeing their homes before dawn, police said.

The 5.8-magnitude quake struck the northeast coast of Mindanao island at 4:42 am (2042 GMT Friday) at a depth of 11.8 kilometres (7.3 miles), with residents reporting at least three less intense aftershocks.

Officers at the police station in Madrid town, near the epicentre, ducked beneath tables as the glass door of a filing cabinet splintered and a television set fell and shattered off a table, said its police chief Lieutenant Wilson Uanite.

"We saw people running out of their homes. A number of residences sustained minor damage like cracked walls, and we initially counted six people with slight injuries," Uanite told AFP.

Patients were also evacuated at the Madrid District Hospital, which sustained cracks on its concrete walls, he added.

The roof of an old car park in Madrid collapsed, causing slight damage to the town's two fire trucks and three cars, Uanite said.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from quake-prone Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The country's most recent deadly quake occurred in April when at least 11 people were killed in a 6.3-magnitude temblor that hit a region north of the capital Manila, causing a supermarket to collapse.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Earthquake Police Police Station Car Manila Madrid Japan Philippines April TV From Cabinet Asia

Recent Stories

Palestinian child shot in head during West Bank cl ..

10 hours ago

Members of Muslim Brotherhood terrorist cell nabbe ..

11 hours ago

Jamat-e-Islami chief for across the board accounta ..

10 hours ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry ..

10 hours ago

Workshop on procurement process held at the Univer ..

10 hours ago

Maryam has ended her carrier before starting: Ail ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.