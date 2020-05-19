UrduPoint.com
At Least Six Killed In East DR Congo Attack

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Beni, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :At least six people were killed in a new attack blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local sources said Monday.

The fighters attacked the village of Kelele overnight, leaving four men and two women dead, administrative official Njiamoja Sabiti told AFP. The victims were either hacked to death or shot, he said.

Kelele, around 12 kilometres (seven miles) from the town of Eringeti, is in Ituri province bordering the conflict-torn North Kivu province.

Sabiti said a search for victims and survivors was still under way, and that the death toll could rise.

A civil society official, Bravo Vukulu, confirmed the death toll.

On Sunday, ADF rebels killed seven people at Kokola, around 45 kilometres north of Beni in a sector of North Kivu where the group is accused of massacring nearly 400 people since November.

The mainly Muslim ADF movement originated in neighbouring Uganda, opposed to the rule of President Yoweri Museveni, but in 1995 moved into the DR Congo, which became its base of operations.

ADF fighters are accused of killing more than 1,000 civilians in the Beni region since October 2014.

Its members stepped up massacres last November in reprisal for a military offensive, at a cost of almost 400 lives, according to experts.

In recent months they have been moving further north into Ituri.

