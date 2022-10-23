UrduPoint.com

At Least Three Dead In Ongoing Attack On South Somalia Hotel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2022 | 09:40 PM

At least three dead in ongoing attack on south Somalia hotel

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :At least three people have been killed in an ongoing attack on a hotel in Kismayo, southern Somalia, claimed by Al-Shabaab Islamists, police and a witness said on Sunday.

The attack began at 12:45 pm (0945 GMT) when a booby-trapped car rammed the hotel entrance.

"Terrorist attackers stormed Hotel Tawakal this afternoon and there is ongoing fighting inside the building now between the security forces and the terrorists," police officer Abdullahi Ismail told AFP.

"There are fatalities and three civilians were confirmed dead but it is very difficult to say the exact number of the casualties now." "This is not a government target," he added. "It is just an ordinary, civilian-frequented hotel." Al-Shabaab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda, said members of the Federal government of Jubaland, where Kismayo is located, were meeting in the hotel at the time.

Witness Farhan Hassan, who was outside the hotel when the attack happened, told AFP he had seen "the dead bodies of three people recovered near the main entrance".

"A suicide bomber drove a vehicle into the entrance of the hotel before the gunmen entered the building," he said.

"Shooting started inside and it looks (like) the gunmen were randomly shooting people inside.

" Hassan said gunfire could still be heard inside the hotel.

"We don't know the number of those who may have been killed inside," he said.

Somalia, a desperately poor country in the Horn of Africa, has faced severe instability for decades.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting the internationally recognised government since 2007 and civilians are often caught in the crossfire.

The group has been ousted from Somalia's major cities -- including from the capital Mogadishu in 2011 -- but still controls swathes of the countryside and has stepped up attacks in recent months.

In August it launched a 30-hour gun and bomb attack on the popular Hayat hotel in Mogadishu, killing 21 people and wounding 117.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was elected in May, vowed after the siege to wage "all-out war" on the Islamists.

In addition to the violence, the United Nations has warned that people in parts of Somalia are on the brink of famine.

The Horn of Africa is in the grip of the worst drought in more than 40 years, following four failed rainy seasons that have wiped out livestock and crops.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Dead Attack Terrorist Police United Nations Poor Drought Hotel Vehicle Car Suicide Mogadishu May August Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.