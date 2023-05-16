UrduPoint.com

At Least Three Killed In New Mexico Shooting

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 09:10 AM

At least three killed in New Mexico shooting

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :An 18-year-old gunman killed three people and injured several others including two police officers during a shooting in a New Mexico city on Monday, law enforcement said.

Officers responding to multiple emergency calls found "a chaotic scene where a male subject was actively firing upon individuals," local police deputy chief Baric Crum told a press conference.

Four officers confronted the subject and "were able to stop his actions," Crum said.

"The suspect is deceased, but before that, we know that three civilians were killed by this person's actions," he said.

The shooting took place in Farmington, a town of 50,000 people located some 200 miles (320 km) from state capital Santa Fe, and close to Navajo and Ute Native American reservations.

Nine people were wounded, said Crum.

Further details of exactly where and how the shooting unfolded were not immediately provided. Investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

The two police officers shot during the incident are being treated at a hospital and were described as being in stable condition.

Local schools briefly locked down as a preventative measure, but were cleared to reopen early Monday afternoon, with Farmington Municipal Schools saying that "all students and staff are safe."According to the non-governmental organisation Gun Violence Archive, at least 225 mass shootings have occurred this year in the United States.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Santa Fe Male Farmington United States Mexico All From

Recent Stories

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Co ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Could Begin Right Now - Macron

9 hours ago
 All institutions should work in their domains, no ..

All institutions should work in their domains, no one will be allowed to disresp ..

9 hours ago
 German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists ..

German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists With Creating Terrorist Group

9 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour Wit ..

Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour With New Pledges of Military Aid

9 hours ago
 Alcaraz gets French Open wake-up call after slumpi ..

Alcaraz gets French Open wake-up call after slumping in Rome

9 hours ago
 Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per lite ..

Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per liter

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.