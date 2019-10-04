UrduPoint.com
At Least Three Killed In Ukraine Plane Crash

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 01:20 PM

At least three killed in Ukraine plane crash

Kiev, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :At least three people died when a transport plane crashed Friday while coming in to land in western Ukraine, emergency services said.

The Antonov-12 with eight people on board crash-landed 1.5 kilometres (just over a mile) from the runway at Lviv airport, killing at least three and injuring three.

Crew members were trapped in the wreckage and two more were missing, the emergency services said.

Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii said on Facebook that five died.

He said the aircraft was operated by Kiev-based company Ukraine Air Alliance and flying in from Vigo in Spain. He added that it was thought the plane had run out of fuel.

The emergency services posted a picture of the plane with one wing ripped off.

