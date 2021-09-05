UrduPoint.com

At Least Two Dead In Uganda Building Collapse: Rescuers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 08:20 PM

Kampala, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed when part of a multi-storey building under construction in Kampala collapsed during a heavy rainstorm on Sunday, according to the Uganda Red Cross.

Videos posted on social media showed construction workers and passers-by digging through debris with their bare hands and firefighters using cutting equipment to saw through buckled metal rods in a bid to reach people feared trapped.

The Red Cross said two bodies had been pulled from the rubble.

The building is next to the usually crowded Kisenyi Bus Terminal, a key transit hub in the Ugandan capital.

"It is alleged there were boda boda (motorcycle taxi) riders and a few people -- since it's raining -- who might have sought shelter [in] the building and people fear they could be buried under the building," said Uganda Red Cross official Irene Nakasiita.

