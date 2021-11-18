UrduPoint.com

At Least Two Killed In Blast In Kabul

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 01:10 AM

At least two killed in blast in Kabul

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and five wounded in a bomb blast that hit a minibus in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, officials said, the latest militants-claimed attack in Kabul.

The blast destroyed the vehicle in Dasht-e-Barchi, a Taliban official told AFP, in a suburb dominated by Hazara minority.

"Our initial information shows the bomb was attached to a minibus. We have launched an investigation," he said.

Different Taliban officials gave varying accounts of the casualties.

An AFP staffer was near the scene when the bomb detonated.

"I heard a huge explosion... when I looked around a minibus and a taxi were on fire," he said.

"I also saw ambulances rush to the area to take wounded and dead people to the hospital."The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) claimed responsibility, saying on its Telegram channel that two separate explosions "killed and wounded more than 20 apostates".

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Attack Afghanistan Kabul Fire Bomb Blast Minority Vehicle

Recent Stories

US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Ir ..

US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Iran to Extend Time for Talks - ..

2 hours ago
 Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

2 hours ago
 Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

2 hours ago
 US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck ..

US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test - Spa ..

2 hours ago
 Czech Conservative Leader Says President Will Appo ..

Czech Conservative Leader Says President Will Appoint Him as Prime Minister on N ..

2 hours ago
 UN Supports Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border, See ..

UN Supports Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border, Seeks More Access - Spokesperson

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.