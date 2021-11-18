At least two killed in blast in Kabul

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and five wounded in a bomb blast that hit a minibus in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, officials said, the latest militants-claimed attack in Kabul.

The blast destroyed the vehicle in Dasht-e-Barchi, a Taliban official told AFP, in a suburb dominated by Hazara minority.

"Our initial information shows the bomb was attached to a minibus. We have launched an investigation," he said.

Different Taliban officials gave varying accounts of the casualties.

An AFP staffer was near the scene when the bomb detonated.

"I heard a huge explosion... when I looked around a minibus and a taxi were on fire," he said.

"I also saw ambulances rush to the area to take wounded and dead people to the hospital."The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) claimed responsibility, saying on its Telegram channel that two separate explosions "killed and wounded more than 20 apostates".