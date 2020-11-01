At least two killed in Ivory Coast election clashes: security source

Abidjan, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :At least two people were killed in clashes in Ivory Coast's election on Saturday, a security source said, during a vote marked by an opposition boycott over President Alassane Ouattara's bid for a third term.

One person was killed in central Tiebissou and another in Oume, northwest of Abidjan, the security source said.

Tiebissou mayor Germain N'Dri Koffi had said violence there killed four and wounded 27 more, though police did not immediately confirm that figure.