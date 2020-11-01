UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Two Killed In Ivory Coast Election Clashes: Security Source

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 06:10 PM

At least two killed in Ivory Coast election clashes: security source

Abidjan, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :At least two people were killed in clashes in Ivory Coast's election on Saturday, a security source said, during a vote marked by an opposition boycott over President Alassane Ouattara's bid for a third term.

One person was killed in central Tiebissou and another in Oume, northwest of Abidjan, the security source said.

Tiebissou mayor Germain N'Dri Koffi had said violence there killed four and wounded 27 more, though police did not immediately confirm that figure.

Related Topics

Election Police Vote Abidjan Ivory Coast Opposition

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail wins Gold Award for Best Practices for ..

26 minutes ago

FAB fully digitises account opening process for UA ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP performs 3 surgeries for uterine prolapse us ..

2 hours ago

UAE conducts further 112,546 COVID-19 tests in 24 ..

2 hours ago

UAEFA President receives coronavirus vaccine

3 hours ago

Zayed University, Mexican Embassy discuss ways of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.