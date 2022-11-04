UrduPoint.com

At Least Two Thirds Of Australians Have Had COVID-19: National Antibody Studies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 01:00 PM

At least two thirds of Australians have had COVID-19: national antibody studies

SYDNEY, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Two complementary nationwide surveys showed at least two-thirds of Australians have been infected by COVID-19, including children and adolescents.

The national paediatric serosurvey, led by the Paediatric Active Enhanced Diseases Surveillance (PAEDS) network and the National Center for Immunisation Research and Surveillance (NCIRS), tested two types of antibodies in the blood samples of children aged 0-19, collected between June and August 2022.

The first type, antibody to the nucleocapsid protein of the virus, indicates past infections while the other type, antibody to spike protein, indicates past infection and/or vaccination.

The study found that about 79 percent of unvaccinated children aged from one to four have been infected with the virus, while 67 percent of children aged from five to 11, many of whom have been vaccinated, have the past infection.

Among the adolescents aged from 12 to 19, about 70 percent have been infected by the virus.

"Overall, this study tells us that at least two-thirds of children in Australia have had COVID-19.

This is more than double the number of cases reported based on nose and throat swab testing for the virus," said Archana Koirala, infectious disease specialist at NCIRS.

"This is expected, since many children have either mild or no symptoms and are therefore not tested for the virus." Another adult survey, jointly conducted by the Kirby Institute at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and NCIRS, was based on 5,005 de-identified residual blood donation specimens received between Aug. 23 and Sept. 2 this year.

It shows that at least 65 percent of adults had antibodies indicating previous COVID-19 infection, a rise of about 20 percent compared to a previous serosurvey study three months earlier.

"These results provide further quantification of the size of the BA.4/5 Omicron wave during the winter months in Australia," said Professor John Kaldor from the Kirby Institute.

"Serosurveys continue to provide crucial information to support our efforts to understand the spread of SARS-CoV-2, and the impact of vaccination and infection on antibody levels in the community," he added.

Related Topics

Australia Wales June August From Blood

Recent Stories

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

40 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanis ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanistan

42 minutes ago
 T20 World 2022: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 ru ..

T20 World 2022: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs

1 hour ago
 PTI announces countrywide protests against attack ..

PTI announces countrywide protests against attack on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.