At Met Opera, a balancing act between the traditional and cutting-edge

New York, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The Metropolitan Opera in recent years has taken steps to draw in new opera-goers with more modern works, this year launching its season with its first piece by a Black composer.

The prestigious New York institution on Monday will launch the second half of its programming with another milestone -- although this one appears designed primarily to satisfy its older guard.

The company will perform Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlos" in its original French -- the language the epic opera was first performed in when it premiered in Paris in 1867 -- instead of the usual Italian translation.

"We have a very eclectic audience," Met General Manager Peter Gelb said of the juggling act between pieces like "Don Carlos" and "Fire Shut Up in My Bones," the work that opened the season by Terence Blanchard, who proudly touted the September premiere with the social media hashtag "#MetSoBlack.""We have very conservative audiences and we also are attracting very young and diverse audiences," Gelb said. "Not everything will please all of them.""But we're trying to at least please most of them most of the time."